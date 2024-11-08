November 8, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Harris campaign failed to address economic concerns: expert
“Nobody in DC thought Donald Trump would win the popular vote by nearly 4 million votes” Orson Porter, Democratic strategist and former advisor to President Clinton, tells TRT World that Kamala Harris should have focused her campaign on the economic struggles of the working-class instead of insisting on the risks of a Trump presidency. #democrats #electioncampaign #trump
Harris campaign failed to address economic concerns: expert / Others
Explore