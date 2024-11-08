What’s next for Ukraine after Trump’s election victory?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told European leaders that 'peace through strength' is what's needed to secure an end to the war with Russia. Constitutional law analyst Bruce DelValle assesses whether Ukraine is laying the ground for some kind of negotiated peace with Moscow, now that Trump is on his way back to the White House. https://youtu.be/JEVYklXUFUA