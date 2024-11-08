Yunus Emre Institute Hosts ALTE Summit on language inclusivity

Türkiye’s Yunus Emre Institute hosted the 61st meeting of the Association of Language Test Providers in Europe (ALTE) in Istanbul on Friday. The event brought together 185 participants from 60 countries, attending both in person and online. A range of panel discussions covered diverse topics related to language assessment and inclusivity. TRT World’s Yunus Demiroglu reports from Istanbul.