Orban warns that Trump will quit supporting the war in Ukraine
EU leaders are meeting for a second day in Budapest an informal summit. On the sidelines, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned the United States will quit the war in Ukraine under president-elect Donald Trump. He says the European Union will have to adjust to the new situation, adding Europe cannot finance the war alone. Rani Hayman has more.
November 8, 2024
