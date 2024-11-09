Türkiye has condemned deadly terror attack in Pakistan “in the strongest possible terms.”

“We extend our condolences to the people of Pakistan and wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” Turkish foreign ministry said on Saturday.

At least 26 people were killed and many others injured in a bomb explosion at Quetta city railway station in southwestern Pakistan early Saturday, police said.

“We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism,” the ministry added.

Pakistan has endured 785 terrorist attacks during the first 10 months of 2024, resulting in 951 deaths and 966 injuries, reflecting a persistently high level of violence across the country, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.​​​​​​​