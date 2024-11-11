November 11, 2024
Student-led AI project revives millions of pages of Ottoman documents
A student initiative in Istanbul has developed an AI-powered tool to revive over 7 million pages of Ottoman documents, transforming them into a digital library and bridging Ottoman Turkish with modern Latin script for today’s readers. The project, Vesiqari, combines the Arabic words "vesiqa" (document) and "qari" (reader), meaning "document reader."
