November 10, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Spaniards protest emergency response to floods
Public anger continues to mount in Spain after days of torrential rain killed more than 200 people in Valencia. Protesters clashed with police during a rally on Saturday. They want the regional president to step down over the response to the disaster. The floods were the worst in the decades, and protesters say they won't stop until officials are held accountable. Daniel Padwick reports.
Spain's Flood Disaster / Others
