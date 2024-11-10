WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dr Ann Gillies’ Powerful Testimony: From Trauma to Truth
Dr Ann Gillies was one of the key figures featured in TRT World’s compelling documentary “Gender Wars in Canada.” This time, we spoke with her about her incredible life journey and how she felt after the documentary’s release. “This is so, so important … Parents need to see this. Educators need to see this. Politicians need to see this because this is truth.” – Dr Ann Gillies Dr Gillies shares her personal journey of surviving trauma and the hidden dangers of gender ideology in Canadian education. In her emotional and candid interview, she calls on all of us to protect children from being indoctrinated into sexual confusion. Watch the powerful documentary “Gender Wars in Canada”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k68gSaTAQeU
Dr Ann Gillies’ Powerful Testimony: From Trauma to Truth / Others
November 10, 2024
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us