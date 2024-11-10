WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel attacks kill at least 51 Palestinians in the past 24-hours
At least 51 Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in continuous Israeli attacks. The affected areas include Jabalia in the north, where at least 36 people, including 13 children were killed. Israeli air strikes targeted a residential building housing several families and displaced people. It comes as Qatar pauses its ceasefire talks with Israel and Hamas until the sides get serious about reaching a deal. Kristina Simich reports.
Civilians Trapped in Gaza / Others
November 10, 2024
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us