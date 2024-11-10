TÜRKİYE
Türkiye cannot stand idle amid changes in global system — President Erdogan
Ankara is determined to dismantle "bloody, treacherous death plot" fuelled by terror barons in northern Iraq, says Turkish President Erdogan.
Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye is not only fighting against terrorism, but also against those who provoke terrorist organisations. / Photo: AA
November 10, 2024

Türkiye does not have the luxury to stand on the sidelines when the global system is going through its biggest change since the Cold War, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

In his speech after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Sunday, President Erdogan said Ankara is determined to dismantle the "bloody and treacherous death plot" fuelled by the terror barons in northern Iraq's Qandil region, referring to the terrorist organisation PKK.

Erdogan reiterated that Türkiye is not only fighting against terrorism, but also against those who provoke terrorist organisations.

He vowed to create a safe and secure environment in and around his country.

PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.​​​​​​​

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

