Far-right Israeli groups call for resettlement of Gaza
A coalition of far-right Israeli groups have gathered for a conference on the reconstruction of illegal settlements in Gaza. The call has widespread support among Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government. Illegal settlers say thousands of them are ready to move to Gaza, and Palestinians have 'lost the right' to be there. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports.
November 11, 2024
