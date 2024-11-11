November 11, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Journalist among several killed in Israeli strikes on Nuseirat
Israeli bombardments on Nuseirat camp in central Gaza on Monday have killed at least four people, including a journalist and his wife. That’s after nearly 50 people lost their lives to Israeli strikes on Sunday. Meanwhile, the UNWRA has accused the Israeli military of using hunger as a weapon, and warned of a looming famine in northern Gaza. Kristina Simich reports.
Journalist among several killed in Israeli strikes on Nuseirat / Others
Explore