WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tourism revives in Iraq's Amediye after years of PKK terror threat
For decades, the ancient town of Amediye in northern Iraq served as a testament to a rich history - untouched yet under threat. Amediye is an architectural gem, filled with traces of its Assyrian, Yezidi, Jewish, and Islamic heritage. For many years, it remained closed off to the world due to terror threats from the PKK. But that's now changing. Obaida Hitto travelled to Amediye for an exclusive look at its revival, the people who are returning, and the visitors breathing new life into this once-forgotten town.
Tourism revives in Iraq's Amediye after years of PKK terror threat / Others
November 11, 2024
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us