WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia denies Putin-Trump call took place, dubs it 'pure fiction'
Rejecting media reports, Kremlin says: "There was no conversation. This is completely untrue, it is pure fiction".
Russia denies Putin-Trump call took place, dubs it 'pure fiction'
There are no concrete plans yet to organise a phone conversation between the two leaders, the Kremlin says. / Photo: Reuters
November 11, 2024

The Kremlin has denied media reports suggesting that a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald J Trump.

"There was no conversation. This is completely untrue, it is pure fiction," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the Russian capital Moscow.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources, that Putin and Trump held a phone conversation during which the latter told the Russian president to not escalate the ongoing Ukraine war, which nears its 1,000th day.

Peskov took a jibe at such media reports, noting that such publications are the "most obvious example of the quality of the information that is now being published".

RelatedTrump calls Putin, urges against escalation in Ukraine

'Certain nervousness'

Expressing that there are no concrete plans yet to organise a phone conversation between the two leaders, Peskov further said that Kremlin is seeing a "certain nervousness" in Europe following Trump's re-election as president.

He said it is too early to talk about a change in Europe's position with regard to the Ukraine war.

"We are currently reading a lot of information, we do not know to what extent it corresponds to reality," Peskov said.

"But there are statements by European representatives, and official statements, which speak of the continuation of their general line of providing all kinds of support ... pumping weapons into Ukraine in order to continue this war to the end."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us