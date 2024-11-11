The Kremlin has denied media reports suggesting that a phone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald J Trump.

"There was no conversation. This is completely untrue, it is pure fiction," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in the Russian capital Moscow.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing anonymous sources, that Putin and Trump held a phone conversation during which the latter told the Russian president to not escalate the ongoing Ukraine war, which nears its 1,000th day.

Peskov took a jibe at such media reports, noting that such publications are the "most obvious example of the quality of the information that is now being published".

Related Trump calls Putin, urges against escalation in Ukraine

'Certain nervousness'

Expressing that there are no concrete plans yet to organise a phone conversation between the two leaders, Peskov further said that Kremlin is seeing a "certain nervousness" in Europe following Trump's re-election as president.

He said it is too early to talk about a change in Europe's position with regard to the Ukraine war.

"We are currently reading a lot of information, we do not know to what extent it corresponds to reality," Peskov said.

"But there are statements by European representatives, and official statements, which speak of the continuation of their general line of providing all kinds of support ... pumping weapons into Ukraine in order to continue this war to the end."