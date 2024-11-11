November 11, 2024
How significant is the Arab-Islamic summit on Israel’s war on Gaza?
A joint Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Arab League Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia is set to begin in Riyad. It will address Israel's ongoing aggression against the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon as well as current developments in the region. James Dorsey, senior fellow at Singapore's S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, has more.
