Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler has called for immediate ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon at a joint Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation summit that will renew calls for a Palestinian state.

Arab and Muslim leaders gathered in Riyadh, more than a year into Israel's war on Gaza and regional escalation, in what is seen as a chance to send a message to US President-elect Donald Trump.

Opening the summit, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the international community must "immediately halt the Israeli actions against our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon", condemning Israel's campaign in Gaza as genocide.

Saudi Arabia "affirms its support for the brothers in Palestine and Lebanon to overcome the disastrous humanitarian consequences of the ongoing Israeli aggression," he said.

A draft resolution for the summit stresses "firm support" for "national rights" for the Palestinian people, "foremost among which is their right to freedom and to an independent, sovereign state".

Mohammed bin Salman also called on Israel not to attack Iran, highlighting improving ties between Saudi Arabia and its former regional rival.

Türkiye

Speaking at the summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised the lack of response from Muslim countries in addressing the ongoing genocide in Gaza while accusing the Western nations of providing full support to Israel.

"A handful of Western countries have provided all kinds of support to Israel, while the failure of Muslim countries to respond adequately has led to the situation reaching this point," he said.

Erdogan added Türkiye has so far sent over 84,000 tonnes of aid to Gaza and is ready to send much more when restrictions are lifted.

Lebanon

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned that the country was suffering an "existential" crisis and hit out at countries meddling in its internal affairs with a thinly veiled swipe at Iran.

Countries should stop "interfering in its internal affairs by supporting this or that group, but rather support Lebanon as a state and entity", Mikati said.

Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for the urgency to “effectively and permanently” end Israel’s genocidal acts against the Palestinians in Gaza.

He urged the OIC member states and the international community to address the “plight and sufferings” of the Palestinians.

Abraham Accords

In his first term, Trump's actions showed him as an even firmer supporter of Israel. He defied international consensus by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving Washington's embassy there.

He also endorsed Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which are illegal under international law.

Under the Abraham Accords, Trump oversaw the establishment of Israeli diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, as well as Morocco.

Though Saudi Arabia did not join those agreements, Trump cultivated warm ties with the Gulf kingdom while in office and has deepened his business connections to the region during the Biden years.

Anna Jacobs, senior Gulf analyst for the International Crisis Group think tank, said Trump's election last week for a second term in the White House is likely to be on the leaders' minds.

"This summit is very much an opportunity for regional leaders to signal to the incoming Trump administration what they want in terms of US engagement," she said.