TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye’s zero waste project will thrive through global cooperation — Altun
Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by first lady Emine Erdogan, has gained international attention, says Fahrettin Altun.
Türkiye’s zero waste project will thrive through global cooperation — Altun
“The Zero Waste Project is Türkiye’s largest environmental movement of the Century of Türkiye,” country's Communications Director Altun said. / Photo: AA
November 11, 2024

International cooperation and solidarity will bring success to Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, a key environmental initiative, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"The Zero Waste Project, a decisive step showcasing Türkiye’s leading role in environmental and climate change diplomacy, will truly succeed through global cooperation and solidarity," Altun said on Monday at a roundtable meeting at the COP29 UN climate conference in Azerbaijan.

Via video link, Altun addressed other participants at the event, which was organised by the communications directorate and focused on "strategic communication in the global climate crisis."

He highlighted Türkiye’s ambitious goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2053, pointing to the country’s commitment despite its relatively low share of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“Though Türkiye produces just 1 percent of global emissions, it signed the Paris Climate Agreement on October 6, 2021, as a responsible member of the international community,” Altun said.

Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by first lady Emine Erdogan, has gained international attention, Altun noted. “The Zero Waste Project is Türkiye’s largest environmental movement of the 'Century of Türkiye,',” Altun said.

“Türkiye is committed to achieving the sustainable development goals by increasing investments in renewable energy, aiming for balanced growth across environmental, economic, and social spheres,” he said.

He highlighted sustainable development's close link to national planning, economic, and ecological issues, as well as social factors, while stressing the importance Türkiye places on raising generations that are environmentally conscious, understand the value of nature, and embrace a responsible approach to production and consumption.

RelatedWhat’s the Zero Waste initiative being championed by Turkish First Lady
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us