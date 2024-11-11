WORLD
Azerbaijan hosts COP29 as nations seek climate solutions
COP29 - the UN meeting on climate change, is underway in Azerbaijan. More than 100 world leaders in Baku to discuss what can be done to tackle the climate crisis. 2024 is set to be the warmest year on record. The meeting's supposed to help countries build on an agreement made in Dubai last year to transition away from fossil fuels. Hasan Abdullah reports from Baku.
Tackling Climate at COP29 / Others
November 11, 2024
