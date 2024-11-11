Election Outcome Changes Political Landscape in Mauritius

Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has suffered a significant defeat in Sunday's legislative election. Preliminary results indicate that his People’s Alliance coalition garnered just 20 seats in parliament, falling short of the majority needed to govern. This outcome marks a notable shift in the African political landscape, with Opposition parties are gaining ground, as seen recently in Botswana. Grace Kuria Kanja provides more details on this development.