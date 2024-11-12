November 12, 2024
Haiti's new prime minister sworn in as gunfire hits US flight
Haiti's international airport temporarily shut down and several airlines suspended their flights on Monday after gangs opened fire at a commercial flight that was due to land. The country's new Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime may has promised to restore peace. He replaces Garry Conille, who served only a few months in office. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
