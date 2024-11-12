WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protests break out in Amsterdam following police crackdown on pro-Palestine activists
“They are basically using what happened this last week not only to push their racist, Muslim-hate agenda here but also to support the genocide more and more” Riots break out in Amsterdam following an unprecedented police crackdown on pro-Palestine activists and anti-Arab news coverage of the Maccabi clashes. At least one tram was set on fire and the Dutch police announced five new arrests on Monday.Jazie Veldhuyzen, Amsterdam City Councillor, tells TRT World his country - currently led by a far-right coalition - is becoming a “police state” and an “authoritarian government” where pro-Palestinian activists and Muslims “have to be careful”. Following a protest ban, Veldhuyzen says he was arrested by the police on Sunday with two legal observers and a journalist as he was participating in a pro-Palestine gathering.
Crackdown on pro-Palestinian activists leads to violence / Others
November 12, 2024
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us