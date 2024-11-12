November 12, 2024
Death toll in Valencia floods over 200 with dozens still missing
Two weeks after devastating floods struck Spain’s Valencia region, over 200 lives have been lost, and dozens remain missing. Emergency teams, alongside volunteers and specialised dogs, continue to comb through challenging terrain, hoping to bring closure to affected families. Xaume Olleros reports from El Poyo Ravine.
