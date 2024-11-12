November 12, 2024
Daily Israeli attacks in Southern Lebanon leave families devastated
Dozens of people are being killed across Lebanon each day. Each death leaves behind grieving families who say they don’t know how to protect themselves against future attacks. Displaced people, women and children, are all among the dead. From the site of an Israeli attack in Southern Lebanon, Priyanka Navani describes the pain being faced by people across the country.
