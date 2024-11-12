November 12, 2024
New EU Foreign Policy Chief faces major global conflicts
The EU's incoming Foreign Policy Chief has admitted it won’t be ‘an easy five years’ in the role. Not only will Kaja Kallas have to lead Europe’s response to the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, but she’ll also have to deal with China, North Korea and Iran. Earlier she was grilled in front of EU members in Brussels. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
