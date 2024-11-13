2 US Senators confronted by veterans, urged to end complicity in Israel’s genocide of Gaza

On Veterans Day, members of the organisation “About Face: Veterans Against the War” confront Delaware Senator Tom Carper and Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed to urge them to end US complicity in Israel’s genocide on Gaza.“As Veterans, we are disgusted that our elected officials have actively supported Israel’s war crimes, and we are outraged that many have, in fact, directly profited from these horrors,” Brittany Ramos DeBarros, director of the organisation said in a press release shared with TRT World.Marine Corps veteran Stephan Wister, a Delaware resident, was reportedly laughed at by Senator Carper when he asked the senator if his wife’s investments in weapons manufacturers Boeing and Honeywell, totalling around $128,000, has played a role in his decision to continue supporting Israel in the Senate.Senator Reed was similarly dismissive in response to Army veteran Thom Keppen when the veteran asked the senator if he supports an arms embargo.According to Keppen, “Senator Reed’s response was disappointing. He acknowledged that the humanitarian situation requires action but he refused to recognise the leverage the US has through its ability to block sales of weapons to Israel. We are over a year into a genocide and all he could say was ’we’re working on it.”