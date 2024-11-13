NexTech | Dubai Isn’t Waiting For The Future- It’s Creating It

In this episode of Next Tech, we go on an incredible journey through Dubai's visionary transformation. Starting as a small desert port, Dubai has evolved into a global powerhouse of innovation and luxury, attracting millions of visitors annually. Join us as we explore iconic landmarks like the Museum of the Future, a marvel of design and technology showcasing a futuristic vision of 2070 with floating mosques and shape-shifting buildings. We dive into Deep Dive Dubai, the world's deepest pool, where futuristic underwater concepts are tested. Discover the ambitious spirit driving Dubai to redefine what's possible.