WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan extends opening of Adre border crossing with Chad for aid delivery
The Adre border crossing, vital for aid delivery, was reopened in August for three months after a February closure, with its future uncertain beyond November 15.
Sudan extends opening of Adre border crossing with Chad for aid delivery
More than 300 aid trucks with supplies for more than 1.3 million people have crossed into Sudan through Adre since the re-opening of the crossing. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 13, 2024

Sudan's sovereign council has said it would extend the use of the Adre border crossing with Chad, which is seen as essential by aid agencies for the delivery of food and other supplies to areas at risk of famine in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

The decision came on Wednesday.

Experts determined earlier this year that while more than 25 million people across the country face acute hunger, several parts of the country are at increased risk of famine and that one camp in the Darfur region was already in its throes, the consequence of the war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Adre, which was closed by an order from the army-controlled government in February, was re-opened for three months in August until November 15, and it had not been clear whether that period would be extended.

Members of the government have protested against the opening, saying it allows for the RSF to deliver weapons.

However, the Sudanese army is not in physical control of the border crossing which lies within territory seized last year by the RSF, which controls most of Darfur.

RelatedSudanese council to reopen Adre border crossing for aid deliveries

A more efficient route

Aid agencies decided against ignoring directives from the internationally recognised government, and had been bracing themselves for closure of the corridor, seen as a more efficient route than cross-line deliveries from army-controlled Port Sudan or the more remote al-Tina border crossing.

The re-opening of Adre in August coincided with the rainy season and the destruction of several roads and bridges, meaning that aid trickled in at the start.

More than 300 aid trucks with supplies for more than 1.3 million people have since crossed into Sudan through Adre, according to UN humanitarian coordination official Ramesh Rajasingham in a briefing to the Security Council on Tuesday.

The World Food Programme on Saturday moved a convoy of 15 trucks across Adre with food and nutrition for 12,500 people in famine-stricken Zamzam camp, said spokeswoman Leni Kinzli to reporters on Tuesday.

RelatedUN urges more aid to Sudan amid crisis
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us