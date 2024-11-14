WORLD
US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell steps down
Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in US history, is stepping down, marking the end of an era in Washington. Known for his strategic pursuit of conservative goals, McConnell's legacy includes both significant victories and deep divisions. Ahead of the Senate vote on his successor, TRT World's Jaffar Hasnain examines McConnell's impact on Washington and the complexities of his legacy.
November 14, 2024
