November 13, 2024
Blinken reassures NATO before Trump presidency
Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reassured NATO allies that the US will strengthen the organisation before Trump returns to the White House in January. European nations are concerned about Trump’s attitude to NATO. Blinken also pledged continued US support for Ukraine amid concern Trump may push Kiev into peace talks with Russia. Joel Flynn has the story.
