Activists demand for senate bill to halt select weapon sales to Israel
“What we try to do is stop the American people from being so apathetic to the suffering of millions of others around the world that they are causing”Anti-war activists organise a protest in the halls of Congress to call on senators to suspend some arms sales to Israel and roll back America’s complicity in the genocide of the Palestinians of Gaza. TRT World followed Code Pink, which organised the “Flood Congress for Palestine” demonstration.
November 14, 2024
