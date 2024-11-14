WORLD
1 MIN READ
Middle Corridor tops agenda for Caucasus region at COP29
Instability caused by the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East means the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor, could strengthen regional and European energy security. As Naim Ongoren reports, projects to transform the corridor into an eco-friendly route makes COP29 a turning point for countries in the Caucasus.
Middle Corridor tops agenda for Caucasus region at COP29
November 14, 2024
