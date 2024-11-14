What Besiktas fans say about the Maccabi encounter
TÜRKİYE
5 MIN READ
What Besiktas fans say about the Maccabi encounterSupporters say what Israeli hooligans did in Amsterdam was the endorsement of Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
UEFA has moved the game to Hungary, where it will be played in an empty stadium on November 28. / Photo: AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
November 14, 2024

All eyes are on the upcoming football match between Turkish club Besiktas JK and the Israeli team Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

The Europa League clash was supposed to take place in Istanbul, but the venue has been shifted to Hungary, where the game will be played in an empty stadium on November 28.

This move follows recent confrontations involving Israeli supporters in Amsterdam, where Maccabi fans clashed with bystanders, tore down Palestinian flags, and engaged in inflammatory chants.

Huseyin Mertoglu, a 37-year-old diehard Besiktas supporter, expressed his frustrations at what he perceives as a double standard and unjust treatment by the authorities, and being penalised for expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

RelatedAmsterdam attacks: Why did Western media get it so wrong?

“Even though they saw Israeli fans going to the Netherlands and causing trouble, they’re punishing us instead of them,” Mertoglu said, questioning UEFA’s decision to restrict Turkish fans from attending the game in Hungary.

For Mertoglu, the incident is symbolic and an arena where the pressing issues of the day resonate.

“It’s definitely not just about football,” he remarked, adding that the perceived indifference of European nations toward Palestinian suffering makes the Palestinian personal for him.

“Our country’s strong sensitivity on this issue is clear, and this sensitivity is high among us fans, too. But that doesn’t mean we want to harm others as fans.”

Last Thursday’s clashes took place before and after Maccabi's match against Ajax in Amsterdam.

RelatedWhy Amsterdam unrest is not about Jews

Palestine: ‘a shared sense of humanity’

Mertoglu expressed concern over the action of Israeli supporters, suggesting they highlight a troubling undertone among some fans.

“As seen in the Netherlands, it’s clear we’re not dealing with people who are simply here to watch a game.”

When asked if football fans can truly separate politics from sports, Mertoglu responded, “We can’t be so indifferent. Actually, it’s not about politics. We’re facing a situation that wounds the conscience.”

He added that it would be impossible to watch a game “as if nothing has happened,” underscoring the intense emotions among fans who see the Palestinian cause as a humanitarian crisis.

Commenting on recent reports of anti-Arab chants and the removal of Palestinian flags by Israeli supporters in Amsterdam, Mertoglu expressed disappointment.

“It’s inexcusable,” he stated. “It’s clear that the resentment in state policies has infected so-called fans who otherwise would go just to watch a match.”

For many Turkish fans, he explained, supporting Palestine is about “a shared sense of humanity.”

He suggested that displaying Palestinian flags during the match, even as a simple act, could send a meaningful message.

‘Football is not just football’

Selcuk Cayir, another vocal Besiktas fan, echoed these sentiments. “Football is not just football. Nor is it about violence and fighting.”

He condemned the recent incidents in Amsterdam as evidence of what he sees as “Israeli fans fully embracing the bloodshed and hate policies” of their government. Cayir was particularly incensed by the attacks on buildings with Palestinian flags and anti-Arab chants.

“They couldn’t even tolerate Palestinian flags and attacked buildings with flags, showing their hatred toward Palestinians who are already facing genocide by the Israeli state,” he said.

For Cayir, the Palestinian struggle transcends politics, making it essential for fans like him to signal their support. “Football may not be about politics, but the oppression Palestinians have faced, especially over the past year, is beyond politics,” he said.

“While supporting our team, we also feel we must show our stance against this oppression.”

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us