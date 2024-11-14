November 14, 2024
Countries hit hardest by climate change urge stronger action at COP29
World leaders continue with climate talks at the COP29 summit in Azerbaijan. A key priority is boosting aid to poorer nations coping with the climate crisis. The challenge is daunting, as natural disasters intensify and a shifting world order undermines commitments to combatting extreme weather. TRT World's Neil Giardino reports.
