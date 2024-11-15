TÜRKİYE
Turkish First Lady vows to continue efforts for those oppressed by Israel
'We reject a system that strips innocent of their right to life and condemns children to darkness,' says Emine Erdogan.
The First Lady expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence, noting that Israel's aggression has now extended beyond Palestine to Lebanon. / Photo: AA Archive
November 15, 2024

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has marked Palestinian Independence Day with a powerful message of solidarity, describing it as a day rooted in the pursuit of justice and a reminder of shared humanity.

Reflecting on last year’s “One Heart for Palestine: First Ladies’ Summit,” she emphasised the collective call for a ceasefire in Gaza, which went beyond advocating for peace to oppose all actions violating human dignity and international law.

"We reject a system that strips the innocent of their right to life and condemns children to darkness," said Erdogan on X on Friday.

The summit was attended by other first spouses around the world, including Azerbaijan's first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Brazil's first lady Rosangela da Silva.

The First Lady expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence, noting that Israel's aggression has now extended beyond Palestine to Lebanon.

Continued efforts to ensure safety

Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to the Palestinian cause, she pledged continued efforts to ensure safety and rightful peace for all oppressed by Israeli aggression, particularly the Palestinian people.

"Justice is not just an ideal; it is the inherent right of all innocents, and standing up for this right is the ultimate test of our humanity," she said.

Erdogan paid tribute to the lives lost in the struggle for Palestinian freedom and extended her respect to those who continue to resist for their homeland.

“May the heroes defending their nation be honored, and may the martyrs rest in peace,” she concluded.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Palestine's Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
