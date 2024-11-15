WORLD
British surgeon witnesses Israel's deliberate targeting of Gaza's women and children
TRT World speaks to Dr Nizam Mamode, the acclaimed British surgeon that recently testified to a UK Parliament hearing the horrors he witnessed volunteering at Nasser Hospital in Palestine's Gaza on behalf of Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP). He says that Israeli drones systematically targeted and killed injured women and children.
TRT World speaks to Dr Nizam Mamode, the acclaimed British surgeon that recently testified to a UK Parliament hearing the horrors he witnessed volunteering at Nasser Hospital in Palestine's Gaza on behalf of Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP). He says that Israeli drones systematically targeted and killed injured women and children.
November 15, 2024
