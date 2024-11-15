November 15, 2024
Palestinian child’s cerebral palsy condition worsens amid Gaza war
“After displacement, his condition worsened further, and his weight dropped” The mother of 7-year-old Mohammed Abu Odeh shares the struggles of her child, whose cerebral palsy has worsened due to the severe malnutrition caused by Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Gaza.
