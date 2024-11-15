WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinian child’s cerebral palsy condition worsens amid Gaza war
“After displacement, his condition worsened further, and his weight dropped” The mother of 7-year-old Mohammed Abu Odeh shares the struggles of her child, whose cerebral palsy has worsened due to the severe malnutrition caused by Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Gaza.
“After displacement, his condition worsened further, and his weight dropped” The mother of 7-year-old Mohammed Abu Odeh shares the struggles of her child, whose cerebral palsy has worsened due to the severe malnutrition caused by Israel’s ongoing onslaught on Gaza. / Others
November 15, 2024
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us