Authorities ordered residents of several towns in Australia's southeastern Victoria state to evacuate on Saturday due to nearby bushfires, Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The Country Fire Authority (CFA) issued "leave now" and "watch and act" warnings for several communities in the state's western and southwestern districts as crews struggled to respond to fires.

The CFA said an "out-of-control" bushfire is about 38 kilometres (23.6 miles) south of Ballarat city and is moving south.

People in the area are being advised that "leaving now" is the safest option, while locals are being urged to closely monitor emergency information and not return home if they are away.

"Don't wait, leaving now is the safest option," the CFA urged.

"Conditions may change and get worse very quickly. Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.

By choosing to stay, you and your family may be at risk of serious injury or death," it added.

Fire ban

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted a high, extreme, or catastrophic fire danger for much of southern and eastern Australia on Saturday, with strong winds expected to continue into the evening.

State Control Centre spokesperson Luke Hegarty said the entire state needed to remain alert.

Meanwhile, authorities declared a total fire ban in northwest Victoria on Saturday, and the entire state was advised to be on alert.

Conditions were expected to ease on Sunday, with heavy rain forecast for much of Victoria.