CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Australia issues emergency evacuation amid fierce bushfires
Major bushfire is burning out of control in Australia's Victoria, forcing authorities to issue emergency evacuation orders.
Australia issues emergency evacuation amid fierce bushfires
Strong winds and extreme heat are fueling the fire's rapid spread. / Photo: AP Archive
November 16, 2024

Authorities ordered residents of several towns in Australia's southeastern Victoria state to evacuate on Saturday due to nearby bushfires, Australia Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The Country Fire Authority (CFA) issued "leave now" and "watch and act" warnings for several communities in the state's western and southwestern districts as crews struggled to respond to fires.

The CFA said an "out-of-control" bushfire is about 38 kilometres (23.6 miles) south of Ballarat city and is moving south.

People in the area are being advised that "leaving now" is the safest option, while locals are being urged to closely monitor emergency information and not return home if they are away.

"Don't wait, leaving now is the safest option," the CFA urged.

"Conditions may change and get worse very quickly. Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.

By choosing to stay, you and your family may be at risk of serious injury or death," it added.

RelatedAustralia orders evacuation as dam spills, rain pummels in Sydney

Fire ban

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted a high, extreme, or catastrophic fire danger for much of southern and eastern Australia on Saturday, with strong winds expected to continue into the evening.

State Control Centre spokesperson Luke Hegarty said the entire state needed to remain alert.

Meanwhile, authorities declared a total fire ban in northwest Victoria on Saturday, and the entire state was advised to be on alert.

Conditions were expected to ease on Sunday, with heavy rain forecast for much of Victoria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us