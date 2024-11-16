November 16, 2024
Biden and Xi to hold talks on APEC summit sidelines
When Joe Biden entered the White House in 2021, his assessment was that China poses the biggest threat to US security and democracy. This Saturday at the Asia Pacific Summit in Peru, the US president will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the last time before leaving the job. As Jon Brain reports, Xi may already be wondering how much tougher Donald Trump will be towards Beijing.
US-China Talks in Peru / Others
