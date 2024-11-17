TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye captures PKK terrorist organisation's Portugal ringleader
Serdar Tunagur is arrested in Istanbul during a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate.
Türkiye captures PKK terrorist organisation's Portugal ringleader
Tunagur was arrested in Istanbul during the joint operation and later sent to prison on judicial authorities' orders. / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2024

Serdar Tunagur, the ringleader of the terrorist organisation PKK in Portugal, has been apprehended by Turkish forces.

Tunagur was arrested in Istanbul during a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate. He was later sent to prison on judicial authorities' orders.

According to security sources, Tunagur previously engaged in subversive activities in support of the PKK and actively took part in many actions on behalf of the terrorist organisation in Portugal.

In a related development, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said on Sunday afternoon that the country's armed forces have "neutralised" eight PKK/YPG terrorists in operation zones in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

RelatedYPG/PKK terror group seize farmland to build US-backed watchtowers in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us