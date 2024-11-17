WORLD
1 MIN READ
World looks to G20 in Rio for breakthrough in climate talks
The G20 Leaders Summit is intended to be the main forum for international economic cooperation. But working together requires agreement, and instead there are deep divisions within the group. Tensions between the US and China are high, the Russian president is not attending, and there’s the return of Donald Trump, who's known for taking a wrecking ball approach to international agreements. Craig Boswell reports from Rio de Janeiro as the summit kicks off.
G20 Summit Divided on Unity / Others
November 17, 2024
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us