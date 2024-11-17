Renowned Turkish actors Esra Bilgic and Birkan Sokullu were guests at Qatar’s 2024 Ajyal Film Festival, held this year with the theme Moments That Matter.

The actors spoke to the press during the ongoing film festival.

Starring together in Doors of Destiny, a TV series produced by TOD Studios, Sokullu and Bilgic spoke to Anadolu about their invitation to the festival and the growing global interest in Turkish productions.

Sokullu highlighted the series’ popularity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which led to their invitation to the festival’s opening ceremony.

Voicing satisfaction with the interest in Turkish productions, he said that only well-crafted projects have the potential to endure over time.

Unifying, transformative power of cinema

Bilgic said many factors determine whether a show stays on air or whether a movie attracts audiences, expressing pride in the audience’s positive response to the series.

She said the MENA region loves period dramas, and she enjoys being part of such productions. She and Sokullu have started script readings for season two of Doors of Destiny, Bilgic added.

Asked if she would like to work with acclaimed Turkish director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Bilgic said she is proud of how Ceylan is celebrated at international film awards such as Cannes, adding: “As he is one of the most esteemed directors in Turkish cinema and someone I’m an avid follower of, I would be honoured to work with him."

On how the Turkish film industry is addressing the ongoing events in Gaza, Bilgic said: “I firmly believe in cinema's power to inspire change … I strongly believe in the unifying and transformative power of cinema, and I contribute to that change by striving to be both a good actress and a good person … For me, doing my job well, being a role model for young people, and showcasing excellence in acting are ways to spark change.”

The 12th edition of Ajyal features 66 films from 42 countries and includes several special programs such as Voices from Palestine and the exhibit Intaj: From Ground Zero Experience.

The 2024 festival started on November 16 and lasts through November 23.