Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday afternoon to take part in a G20 leaders' summit.

Erdogan was welcomed at Galeao Air Base by Türkiye's Ambassador to Brazil Halil Ibrahim Akca and Brazilian Foreign Ministry officials.

Accompanying the president were first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other senior Turkish officials.

During the summit, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with G20 leaders and other officials.

The summit, themed 'Construction of a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,' will take place on Monday and Tuesday, bringing together leaders from 19 major economies, the EU, and the African Union to address global challenges in three key sessions.