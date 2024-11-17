TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
G20 leaders' summit: Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Brazil
G20 summit brings together leaders from 19 major economies, EU and African Union.
G20 leaders' summit: Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Brazil
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan are welcomed by Ambassador Halil Ibrahim Akca and Brazilian officials upon arriving for the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 17, 2024. / Photo: AA
November 17, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday afternoon to take part in a G20 leaders' summit.

Erdogan was welcomed at Galeao Air Base by Türkiye's Ambassador to Brazil Halil Ibrahim Akca and Brazilian Foreign Ministry officials.

Accompanying the president were first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other senior Turkish officials.

During the summit, Erdogan is expected to hold bilateral meetings with G20 leaders and other officials.

The summit, themed 'Construction of a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,' will take place on Monday and Tuesday, bringing together leaders from 19 major economies, the EU, and the African Union to address global challenges in three key sessions.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
ِAzerbaijan, Russia exchange protests as diplomatic tensions escalate
US appeals court says pro-Palestine Georgetown student can remain free
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us