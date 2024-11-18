November 18, 2024
Israel's UNRWA ban could devastate Palestinians
A decision by Israel's parliament to ban the UNRWA could have devastating consequences for Palestinians. The agency has provided essential services for nearly eight decades to about six million refugees across the Middle East, many of whom live in refugee camps. Mohammad Al-Kassim spent a day at Qalandia refugee camp in occupied West Bank, and sent us this report.
