Philippines, US to ink military intelligence-sharing deal
Manila government's defence ministry suggests the bilateral agreement will further deepen of security ties.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, from left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro after a foreign and defense ministerial meeting at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila, Philippines, July 30, 2024. / Photo: AP Archive
November 18, 2024

The Philippines and the United States will sign a military intelligence-sharing deal, Manila government's defence ministry said, in a further deepening of security ties between the two defence treaty allies.

Visiting US Defense Secretary LLoyd Austin and his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro, will sign Monday's agreement, it said.

Called the General Security of Military Information Agreement or GSOMIA, the pact allows both countries to share military information securely.

Security engagements between the United States and the Philippines have deepened under President Joe Biden and Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with both leaders keen to counter what they see as China's aggressive policies in the South China Sea and near Taiwan.

The two countries have a mutual defence treaty dating back to 1951, which could be invoked if either side came under attack, including in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has expressed confidence the alliance will remain strong under incoming US President Donald Trump.

SOURCE:Reuters
