WORLD
3 MIN READ
N Korea's Kim slams US, West over Ukraine war
Kim Jong-un warned that West's continued military support for Ukraine could escalate into a global conflict.
N Korea's Kim slams US, West over Ukraine war
Kim vowed his country would bolster its nuclear weapons defence "without limit". / Photo: Reuters
November 18, 2024

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the United States and the West are using the Ukrainian military as "shock troops" to fight Russia and risk triggering a global conflict, state media has reported.

Seoul and Washington have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine, with experts saying Kim was eager for Moscow's advanced technology, plus battle experience for his troops, in return.

Pyongyang has denied the deployment, and Kim did not mention it in a speech to battalion commanders carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The US and the West are using the conflict in Ukraine to "expand the scope of their military interventions globally", Kim said.

They are also trying to "enhance their combat experience, with Ukraine being used as shock troops" against Russia, he said.

Washington's "continuing military assistance to Ukraine... raises the concern of World War III," he said.

Kim vowed his country would bolster its nuclear weapons defence "without limit".

RelatedBiden approves Ukraine's use of US long-range missiles to strike Russia

Deploying troops

His warning comes after Seoul said last week that North Korean troops had already begun "engaging in combat operations" alongside Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.

Kim "is likely keeping in mind the possibility of additional deployments to support Russia's war in Ukraine," said Hong Min, a senior analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

Last week, North Korea ratified a landmark defence pact with Russia, formalising months of tightening military bonds between two nations that were Communist allies throughout the Cold War.

In exchange for sending troops, the West fears Russia is offering North Korea technological support that could advance Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme.

The reclusive state recently fired a salvo of ballistic missiles and tested a new solid-fuel ICBM.

The nuclear-armed state's deployment of troops to Russia has led to a shift in tone from Seoul, which has resisted calls to send lethal weapons to Kiev so far but recently indicated it might change its no-provision policy.

RelatedRussia unleashes deadly barrage on Ukraine as war nears 1,000 days
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us