US lifts ban on Kiev using long-range missiles on Russian soil

Alarm warnings are sounding. As the White House lifts restrictions on Ukraine using American missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, there are fears of starting World War Three. Those sentiments were voiced by a Russian senator and Donald Trump's eldest son. Joe Biden has authorised the move, but his successor will enter the White House in two months' time, and President Trump's attitude towards Russia's war in Ukraine may be different. Neil Giardino reports.