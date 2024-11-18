As political tensions continue following Donald Trump’s re-election, Florida-based cruise company Villa Vie Residences offers an extraordinary way for Americans to escape the new presidential term.

Its newly launched "Tour La Vie" program offers a four-year global voyage, spanning 140 countries and 425 ports—all while bypassing the US.

Passengers can choose from four packages: the one-year “Escape from Reality,” the two-year “Mid-Term Selection,” the three-year “Everywhere but Home,” or the full four-year “Skip Forward.”

Prices start at $40,000 annually, with single-occupancy cabins for the four-year package beginning at $256,000.

Regarding the program, the company CEO Mikael Petterson said, "It's not really a political campaign at all... it just happened that Trump won and there are more Democrats that are unhappy living in the US now than Republicans”.

Villa Vie’s flagship vessel, the Odyssey, accommodates up to 600 residents and includes all-inclusive amenities such as meals, WiFi, medical care, weekly housekeeping, and bi-weekly laundry.

Luxury options, like an Ocean View villa, are available for a one-time payment starting at $350,000.

“If you’re looking for an escape, there is no better place than on a ship,” said CEO Petterson, and added “You can wake up every day to a new backyard and get everything you need taken care of.”

Residents can even remain engaged with US democracy while at sea. For the 2026 midterm elections and the 2028 presidential election, travellers will be able to cast their votes via mail-in ballots, which the cruise line will collect and send to the appropriate authorities.

While the campaign coincides with the election, Petterson said the company started working on the marketing campaign before the election.

“We came up with this marketing campaign before we even knew who would win. Regardless of who would have won, you would have half of the population upset,” he told Newsweek.

“Quite frankly, we don’t have a political view one way or the other. We just wanted to give people who feel threatened to have a way to get out.”