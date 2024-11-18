WORLD
US lifts ban on Kiev using long-range missiles on Russian soil
The signs of alarm have been immediate. As the White House lifts restrictions on Ukraine using American missiles to strike inside Russian territory, there are warnings of World War Three. Those words have been spoken by a Russian senator and Donald Trump's eldest son. Joe Biden has authorized the move, but his successor will enter the White House in two months' time, and president Trump's attitude towards Moscow's war on its neighbour may be different. Shadia Edward Dashti begins our coverage.
November 18, 2024
