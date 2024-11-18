Dozens of heritage sites in Lebanon were granted "provisional enhanced protection" by UNESCO, offering a higher level of legal shielding as Israel's war on the country continues.

The 34 cultural properties affected "now benefit from the highest level of immunity against attack and use for military purposes", the United Nations cultural body said in a statement on Monday.

Several Israeli strikes in recent weeks on Baalbek in the east and Tyre in the south hit close to ancient Roman ruins designated as World Heritage sites.

UNESCO said the decision "helps send a signal to the entire international community of the urgent need to protect these sites".

"Non-compliance with these clauses would constitute 'serious violations' of the 1954 Hague Convention and... potential grounds for prosecution," it added.

'Technical and financial assistance'

Hezbollah and Israel have been at war since late September when Israel broadened its focus from Gaza to Lebanon.

UNESCO's move followed an appeal on Sunday by hundreds of cultural professionals, including archaeologists and academics, to activate the enhanced protection.

Baalbek and Tyre "will receive technical and financial assistance from UNESCO to reinforce their legal protections, improve risk anticipation and management measures, and provide further training for site managers", the body said.