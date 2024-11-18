WORLD
1 MIN READ
1000 days into the Russia-Ukraine war crisis
A thousand days into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, daily life in Russia has been drastically altered. Public opinion is split on peace, while analysts point to the Kremlin’s miscalculated expectations and the role of Western support. Despite sanctions, Russia’s military spending continues to rise, and soldiers returning from Ukraine are becoming a powerful new social class. Dasha Chernyshova reports from Moscow
1000 days of the Russia & Ukraine War / Others
November 18, 2024
Explore
Türkiye's top spy visits northern Iraq, holds talks with KRG officials
TRNC set to take part in informal 5+1 Cyprus talks in New York
Qatar pushes 60-day truce, prisoner swap in new Gaza ceasefire bid: Israeli media
West to blame for Ukraine conflict, Putin tells Macron
Türkiye welcomes US decision to lift sanctions on Syria
US Senate approves Trump's 'big, beautiful' spending bill
Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad, other prophets will not go unpunished, Erdogan vows
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
No love lost: Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk
Deadly Ukrainian strike targets Russian city deep behind front line
Mounting outcry: 170+ charities slam deadly Gaza aid distribution system
Latest militant attacks kill at least five in Pakistan
Millions risk hunger as food aid for Sudan refugees faces funding gap: WFP
Baykar completes acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, marking new era in European aviation
US mulls removing Syria's Hayat Tahrir al Sham from its terror list
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us